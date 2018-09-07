WALKER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT TO MEET SEPTEMBER TENTH

CONSENT AGENDA

Receive Financial Information as of September 4, 2018 for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018.

DEPARTMENT REPORTS

None

STATUTORY AGENDA

Emergency Management:

Discuss and take action on putting in OEM budget for Special Projects, DR4332, PW2264 EOC Operations in the amount of

$8,706.33, as awarded. – Butch Davis

Discuss and take action on burn – Butch Davis Sheriff’s Office Discuss and take action on lnterlocal Cooperation Agreement (ILA-MOU) between Montgomery County and Walker County for the Montgomery County Auto Theft Task – Captain Whitecotton

Treasurer

Discuss and take action on Disbursement Report for 08/27/18- 09/04/18. – Amy Klawinsky Purchasing Discuss and take action on approval of Servpro to make repairs to damaged jail – Mike Williford Discuss and take action on renewal of C2360-19-004, Culverts & – Mike Williford Discuss and take action on renewal of C2360-18-004. In/Out of County – Mike Williford Auditor Discuss and take action on approving a partial payment on services rendered to date as requested by vendor D&G Contractors for services of providing Tower and Wireless Network Installation in a total contract amount of $32,350 as determined appropriate by Commissioners Court based on work completed to date and ability to evaluate if solution will meet the results expected from the – Patricia Allen Discuss and take action on Claims and Invoices submitted for – Patricia Allen Planning and Development Public hearing concerning Re-Plat (P # 2018-024) of Tract 3 of Colson 199 Acre Tract James Jordan League, A-28, Cotton Road – Pct. 4 – Andy Isbell Discuss and take action on Re-Plat (P# 2018-024) of Tract 3 of Colson 199 Acre Tract James Jordan League, A-28, Cotton Road – Pct. 4 – Andy Isbell Public hearing concerning Re-Plat (P # 2018-025) of Tract 1of Kenneth Bartee 76 Acre Subdv. William Lindley Survey, A-323 , Joe Novak Road – Pct. 3 – Andy Isbell Discuss and take action on Re-Plat (P# 2018-025) ofTract 1of Kenneth Bartee 76 Acre Subdv. William Lindley Survey, A-323 , Joe Novak Road – Pct. 3 – Andy Isbell

Commissioners Court

Discuss and take action on accepting approximately 450 feet of Right of Way from Linda O’Banion on Morgan Spur & Morgan – Commissioner White Discuss and take action on awarding bid to Lee Killingsworth for repairs to mobile home siding in an amount not to exceed $1,500 to be paid for using SETH – Commissioner Daugette Discuss and take action on awarding of bid to BaCorp for repairs and modifications to a residential aerobic wastewater system in an amount not to exceed $1,500 to be paid for using SETH – Commissioner Daugette Discuss and take action on Partnership Agreement with Walker County Boys & Girls – Judge Pierce Discuss and take action on Partnership Agreement with Walker County YMCA Teen – Judge Pierce Discuss and take action on Partnership Agreement with Senior Center of Walker – Judge Pierce

Discuss and take action on Order 2018-82, Directing the Payment of Salary to the Purchasing Agent .- Judge Pierce Discuss and take action concerning mediation relating to the annex roof matter. – Judge Pierce Discuss and take action on Chapter 381 Agreement with Weatherford International, Inc.- Judge Pierce

