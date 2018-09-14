WILLIS CITY COUNCIL TO MEET SEPTEMBER 18TH

NOTICE OF MEETING

FOR THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF WILLIS, TEXAS

Notice is hereby given that a regular meeting of the governing body of the above name City will be held on the 18th of September, 2018 at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall at 200 N. Bell Street, Willis, Texas at which time the following subjects will be discussed, to-wit:

Call to order the regular

Roll Call, Pledge of Allegiance, and Invocation

PUBLIC HEARING Public Hearing on FY 2018-2019 Joint Public Hearing with Willis Planning and Zoning Commission on amending Zoning Regulations Chapter 155 rear setbacks requirements for General Commercial Zoning District

CITIZENS INQUIRY

CONSENT AGENDA Consider the minutes of the previous meeting: August 21, 2018. Approval of accounts Approval of financial statements and tax collection Approval of Willis Police Department Policy 23 Foot Pursuits.

ORDINANCES Second Reading An Ordinance amending Chapter 155, “Zoning,” of the City of Willis Code of Ordinances, by amending the rear setback requirements for General Commercial Zoning District

NEW BUSINESS Consider approval of a resolution by City Council to withdraw plans for a park on Rogers Consider approval of a service agreement between the City of Willis and Entergy for installation of a 3” water line on Longstreet Select and approve contract for company to complete a wage Designation of representative and alternate for the Houston-Galveston Area Council 2019 General Cast ballot for TML MultiState Intergovernmental Employee Benefits Pool Board of Trustees Region Consider approval of an Interlocal Agreement for Animal Control Shelter Consider approval of Code Red services for 2018-2019. Consider and approve resolution approving the City of Willis FY 2018-2019 Consider, adopt, and set by resolution the 2018 Ad Valorem Tax Rate for Maintenance and Operation, $0.6389/$100 Consider, adopt, and set by resolution the 2018 Ad Valorem Tax Rate for Debt Service,

$0.0308/$100.

REPORTS

Input from Council related to issues for possible inclusion on future agendas; related to issues such as (but not limited to) municipal projects, personnel, public property, development, and other city/public business.

City Engineer’s Report Paddock Street Warranty Letter City Manager’s report

Comprehensive Plan Update and Overview Charter Review Grease Trap Refresher Memo to Car Riders on Blocking Driveways Gateway Sign Message Budget Message-Percentage of Increase and Services to Community

EXECUTIVE SESSION Convene into closed Executive Session under Section 071 (Legal Matters) of the Texas Open Meetings Act. Kizzee Notice of Claim & Demand Reconvene into open session and take action deemed necessary on matters discussed in closed executive session.

ADJOURN

Dated this the 14th day of September, 2018

Brenda Burns for Marissa Quintanilla, City Secretary