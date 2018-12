Judge Orders Poacher To Watch Bambi

Judge Orders Poacher To Watch Bambi: The Yakima Herald claims an Ozarks, Missouri judge has ordered deer poacher David Berry Jr to watch the movie ”Bambi” at least once a month during his year-long prison sentence. Prosecutor Don Trotter says, “The deer were trophy bucks taken illegally, mostly at night, for their heads, leaving the bodies of the deer to waste.” Berry, his father, two brothers and another man were fined a combined $51,000.