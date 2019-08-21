Feds recommend setting thermostat to 78 during the day, 82 degrees at night

The federal government reccomends customers set their thermostat to 78 to save on cooling costs.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S Department of Energy’s Star program suggests setting your thermostat to 78 degrees during the day while you’re home and 82 degrees while you sleep.

“Set your thermostat as high as comfortably possible in the summer. The smaller the difference between the indoor and outdoor temperatures, the lower your overall cooling bill will be,” Energy Star said. “Avoid setting your thermostat at a colder setting than normal when you turn on your air conditioner. It will not cool your home any faster and could result in excessive cooling and unnecessary expense.”

Good luck with that around here. What do you keep your thermostat on?