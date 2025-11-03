Main Office:936-441-6610
Studio:936-588-5878
Listen Live
Listen Live

Kstar Country Children’s Wish Tree 2025

by | Nov 3, 2025 | Featured

 Since 1992, KSTAR Country has partnered with local CPS agencies to make Christmas brighter for thousands of local children, thanks to our amazing KSTAR listeners!

 

You can help make a difference this year by “adopting” a child’s wish list. Just browse the online album, leave a comment under the child you’d like to shop for, and email LisaChristi@KstarCountry.com to confirm your selection.

 

🎁 Gifts are due at the KSTAR station by **December 4th**. 

🧸 Please note: Children who are related must be shopped for together. These lists cannot be separated and are noted at the bottom of each list.

 

Let’s make Christmas magic happen together, KSTAR Country!

 

Browse Lists Here:

https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity=kstarcountry&set=a.1420823906710863

LATEST NEWS

Joey Lenz Memorial Highway Dedication Event

Joey Lenz Memorial Highway Dedication Event

Willis, Texas (Sept 15, 2025) The Dedication for the Army Specialist Joey Lenz Memorial Highway will be Friday, September 19 at 9:00am at Lewis Creek Reservoir, 11970, W. FM 1097, Willis, Texas 77318. History A portion of Farm to Market Road 1097 in Montgomery County...

Related Posts

Joey Lenz Memorial Highway Dedication Event

Joey Lenz Memorial Highway Dedication Event

by | Sep 16, 2025 |

Willis, Texas (Sept 15, 2025) The Dedication for the Army Specialist Joey Lenz Memorial Highway will be Friday, September 19 at 9:00am at Lewis Creek Reservoir, 11970, W. FM 1097, Willis, Texas 77318. History A portion of Farm to Market Road 1097 in Montgomery County...

ADVERTISE WITH US

  • Radio is immediate
  • Radio is cost-efficient
  • Radio can be targeted to your client
  • Radio is interactive
  • Radio is not based on algorithms

Radio Can Deliver Your Message Today!

Click Here for More Details