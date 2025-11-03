Kstar Country Children’s Wish Tree 2025

Since 1992, KSTAR Country has partnered with local CPS agencies to make Christmas brighter for thousands of local children, thanks to our amazing KSTAR listeners!
You can help make a difference this year by “adopting” a child’s wish list. Just browse the online album, leave a comment under the child you’d like to shop for, and email LisaChristi@KstarCountry.com to confirm your selection.
🎁 Gifts are due at the KSTAR station by **December 4th**.
🧸 Please note: Children who are related must be shopped for together. These lists cannot be separated and are noted at the bottom of each list.
Let’s make Christmas magic happen together, KSTAR Country!