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Rest in Peace Brad Witt

by | Mar 25, 2026 | Featured

We are saddened to share the passing of our longtime friend and co-worker, Brad Witt, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 80.

Brad would have celebrated 28 years with K-Star Country this week. A remarkable milestone that speaks to his passion and dedication to radio. His voice, humor, and storytelling were a constant presence for our listeners and a true gift to all of us who had the privilege of working alongside him.

A proud Vietnam veteran, Brad was born in Muskogee, Oklahoma, and lived a life full of experience, service, and creativity. From earning a Bachelor of Arts in Fine Art to serving his country, working in law enforcement, running his own business, and ultimately finding his home in radio in 1977, Brad truly did it all.

Throughout his career, he wore many hats, including Assistant Program Director, Music Director, News Director, and Production Director. He worked at several stations over the years and even co-created and produced “The Lamb & Lion Morning Show,” one of the first two-man morning shows in Christian radio.

Brad joked that “radio is sort of a Twilight Zone inhabited by strange people,” adding that it made him feel right at home and we wouldn’t have had him any other way. His wit, warmth, unmistakable voice, and love for God made a lasting impact on everyone he met.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Georgia, whom he married in 1974. Their partnership was clearly the heart of his life.

Brad Witt was truly one of a kind. He will be deeply missed, but never forgotten.

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