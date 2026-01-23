Main Office:936-441-6610
School Closures January 26, 2026

by | Jan 23, 2026 | Featured

🚨School Closures🚨
Aldine ISD
Anderson-Shiro CISD
Cleveland ISD
Coldspring-Oakhurst CISD
Conroe ISD
Crosby ISD
Dayton ISD
Devers ISD
Groveton ISD
Hardin ISD
Hempstead ISD
Houston ISD
Huffman ISD
Humble ISD
Huntsville ISD
Katy ISD
Klein ISD
Liberty ISD
Livingston ISD
Madisonville ISD
Magnolia ISD
Montgomery ISD
Navasota ISD
New Caney ISD
New Waverly ISD
Onalaska ISD
Richards ISD
Royal ISD
Shepherd ISD
Splendora ISD
Spring ISD
Spring Branch ISD
Tarkington ISD
Tomball ISD
Waller ISD
Willis ISD
Updated 1/25 at 9am

