WALKER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ESCAPED FUGITIVES CAUGHT

Walker County Sheriff’s Office Assists in Apprehension of Escaped Fugitive from Orleans Justice Center

Walker County, TX – On the evening of May 26, 2025, at approximately 6:30 PM, deputies with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the successful apprehension of two escaped fugitives, Leo Tate and Jermaine Donald, form the Orleans Justice Center.

The operation was coordinated effort involving the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), DPS Air Support Unit, U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Fugitive Task Force,

Huntsville Police Department, and Walker County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident began when Texas DPS Troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling on Interstate 45 near State Highway 19. When the suspects failed to stop, a pursuit

ensued, involving DPS Troopers, Walker County Deputies and Huntsville Police Officers.

The pursuit concluded at the intersection of U.S. Highway 190 and Geneva Road., where Leo Tate and Jermaine Donald were taken into custody without incident.

Sheriff McRae praised the interagency cooperation, stating,

“I want to thank all the law enforcement agencies involved in capturing these two dangerous individuals and removing them form our streets. This operation is a testament to the strength of

collaboration among agencies and our shared commitment to public safety.”

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office remains dedicated to working with local, state and federal partners to ensure the safety and security of the community.

Contact:

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Public Information Officer