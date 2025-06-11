Main Office:936-441-6610
Huntsville ISD Press Release

HISD Public Hearing Set for Texas Online Preparatory Elementary School 2025-2026 Turnaround Plan

HUNTSVILLE, TX (June 10, 2025) – Huntsville Independent School District will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at 6:00 PM in the Hawkins Administration Building Boardroom located at 441 FM 2821 East, Huntsville, Texas, for the purpose of hearing public discussion on the Texas Online Preparatory Elementary School 2025-2026 Turnaround Plan.

The hearing presentation will take place during the HISD Board of Trustees Regular Board meeting. Any citizen who desires to address the Board regarding the Turnaround Plan should arrive prior to the start of the Regular Board meeting to sign in and complete the required Public Hearing Comment Card.

Please direct any questions to Angee Andrus, HISD Director of Accountability and Assessment at 936-435-6326.

