The “No Kings” movement is organizing multiple protests across the Houston area on Saturday, June 14.

The “No Kings” movement is organizing multiple protests across the Houston area on Saturday, June 14. Demonstrations are scheduled at:

  • Cypress: 19823 Northwest Freeway (10 a.m. – 12 p.m.) – The diner at this location said they were unaware of the event.
  • Kingwood: Kingwood Drive & West Lake Houston Parkway (9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.)
  • Conroe: Conroe City Hall, 300 W Davis St (1 p.m. – 4 p.m.)
  • Houston: Houston City Hall, 901 Bagby St. (10am-12pm)
  • Sugar Land: Town Square, 15958 City Walk (12pm-2pm)
  • Katy: Katy City Hall, 901 Avenue C (12pm-1pm)
  • Bedias: (4:30pm-6:30pm)
  • Huntsville: Walker County Courthouse (10am-1pm)
  • Coldspring: San Jacinto County Courthouse, (9am-1pm)

In response to the protests, Texas Governor Greg Abbott stated that law enforcement would be ready to maintain order and would not tolerate violence. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office echoed that message, emphasizing their preparedness and support for peaceful protests while warning that criminal behavior would not be tolerated.

Sheriff Wesley Doolittle reaffirmed his commitment to protecting the community and thanked the Governor for backing law and order in the state.

 

 

