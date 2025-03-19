Hundreds of Greater Houston Area Girl Scouts Test Their Sales Skills and Sell Cookies to Mattress Mack at Gallery Furniture

Girl Scout troops from all walks of life in the Greater Houston area are streaming into Gallery Furniture to test their best sales skills and sell cookies to Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale, the ultimate salesman.

In a recent offer, Mack pledged to buy $500 worth of cookies from any troop that steps up to the challenge. To date, this commitment has made him the largest single purchaser and supporter of Girl Scout cookie sales in Houston this season, with total sales expected to reach $50,000.

The event has evolved into a unique sales training experience for the young Girl Scouts, where Mack shares his business expertise while supporting the next generation of entrepreneurs. “It’s more than just a cookie sale — it’s a chance for young leaders to practice public speaking, build confidence, and embody the values of the Girl Scouts organization,” said Mattress Mack

Mack’s support aligns with the principles of the Girl Scout Promise and Law, encouraging honesty, respect, courage, compassion, and a commitment to making the world a better place. By opening his doors, he’s helping these young girls embrace the spirit of service, responsibility, and sisterhood, while celebrating the American values of hard work and entrepreneurial spirit.

Mack has special plans for all of the cookies he has purchased, promising to use them in a way that will surprise and delight the Houston community.

Gallery Furniture

6006 N. FWY

Houston, TX 77076