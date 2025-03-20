I45 Closure starting 3/21

HUNTSVILLE – Beginning at 10 p.m. on Friday, March 21, 2025, there will be a full closure of both north and south bound main lanes on IH 45 to demolish the existing Smither Drive bridge. The closure is anticipated to last through the weekend and will be re-opened by 7 a.m. on Monday, March 24, 2025.

-The northbound closure will begin at Exit 114 (FM 1374/Montgomery Road). Traffic will be detoured to the IH 45 frontage road using Exit 114 and travel through the FM 1374/Montgomery Road and Avenue S intersection. Traffic will be able to re-enter IH 45 using the existing northbound entrance ramp south of US190/SH30/11th Street.

-The southbound closure will begin at Exit 115 (FM 1374/Montgomery Road). Traffic will be detoured to the IH 45 frontage road using Exit 115 and will be able to re-enter IH 45 using the existing southbound entrance ramp south of Smither Drive.