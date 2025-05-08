Nominations are now open for the Texas Country Music Awards

MANDATORY EVACUATION Holstein Dr. Hereford Way Cross Cut Rock Pigeon Boar’s Run Grey Goose Brown Bear Duroc Ct. Big Beaver Blue Teal Grant Lake Circle N. Duck Creek north of Blue Teal Fire danger is imminent in this area. Please evacuate immediately. Updated map as of...
HUNTSVILLE – Beginning at 10 p.m. on Friday, March 21, 2025, there will be a full closure of both north and south bound main lanes on IH 45 to demolish the existing Smither Drive bridge. The closure is anticipated to last through the weekend and will be re-opened by 7...
Girl Scout troops from all walks of life in the Greater Houston area are streaming into Gallery Furniture to test their best sales skills and sell cookies to Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale, the ultimate salesman. In a recent offer, Mack pledged to buy $500 worth of...
Since 1996, Kstar Country has partnered with CPS in Montgomery and Walker Counties to fulfill the holiday wishes of hundreds of children each year. If you would like to “adopt” one of our lists, please comment on the list, then send an email to...
