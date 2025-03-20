Pauline Fire

MANDATORY EVACUATION

Holstein Dr. Hereford Way Cross Cut Rock Pigeon Boar’s Run Grey Goose Brown Bear Duroc Ct. Big Beaver Blue Teal Grant Lake Circle N. Duck Creek north of Blue Teal

Fire danger is imminent in this area. Please evacuate immediately.

Updated map as of 3/20/25 10:50 am. The acreage has just updated to 2386 acres.



No new evacuations have been issued but residents near the fire should remain vigilant.



Sign up for emergency alerts at https://www.mctx.org/…/departmen…/recover/alert_mctx.php