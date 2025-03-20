Pauline Fire

MANDATORY EVACUATION
Holstein Dr.
Hereford Way
Cross Cut
Rock Pigeon
Boar’s Run
Grey Goose
Brown Bear
Duroc Ct.
Big Beaver
Blue Teal
Grant Lake Circle
N. Duck Creek north of Blue Teal
Fire danger is imminent in this area. Please evacuate immediately.
Updated map as of 3/20/25 10:50 am. The acreage has just updated to 2386 acres.
No new evacuations have been issued but residents near the fire should remain vigilant.
Sign up for emergency alerts at https://www.mctx.org/…/departmen…/recover/alert_mctx.php